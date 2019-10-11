LYON COUNTY, KY — Eastbound traffic along a section of Interstate 24 is down to one lane in Lyon County because of a crash involving a semitrailer and two pickup trucks, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash happened at the 37 mile marker of I-24 east. As of about 2 p.m. Friday, KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says traffic is expected to be restricted for three hours. Todd says while only eastbound traffic is affected as of this report, it is likely all lanes of I-24 will be blocked when crews recover the semitrailer.
Todd says KYTC will try to give notice when the closure to recover the semi is expected to start.