TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Interstate 24 westbound is blocked in the work zone that runs from the 65 to the 55 mile markers in Trigg County after a crash involving two semitrailers, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says the rear end collision happened near the 60 mile marker. One of the semitrailers was able to drive to the 55 mile marker and pull out of the roadway.
The cabinet says the other semitrailer was disabled in the crash. A wrecker has arrived at the crash site to remove that vehicle from the roadway.
As of about 9:20 p.m., KYTC says the roadway is expected to remain blocked for about an hour.