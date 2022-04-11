MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Interstate 69 is restricted to one lane near the 46 mile marker in Marshall County because of a crash involving injuries, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash happened just south of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange.
KYTC District 1 says all traffic is being move to the left-hand lane, and drivers are advised to use caution where emergency responders are working near the flow of traffic.
At some point, the road may be completely blocked for a short time during the recovery process, KYTC says. The cabinet does not have an estimate for when the restriction will be lifted.