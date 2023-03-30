MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A section of Jackson School Road in Marshall County is closed because of a damaged culvert, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Jackson School Road, which is also Kentucky 2606, is closed at mile point 6.8, which is between Symsonia Highway and Oak Level Road. That's just south of Brezeel School Road, KYTC says.
The cabinet says engineers believe recent heavy rains are to blame for the culvert damage.
The culvert will have to be replaced, KYTC says, and the road will remain closed until a replacement culvert is ordered and installed.
KYTC says there isn't a marked detour for the closure, but drivers can self-detour by taking Symsonia Highway, Ivey Road and Oak Level Road.
While the road is closed to through traffic, access will be maintained for people who own property on each side of the closure point, KYTC says.