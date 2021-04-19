CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 120 is back open to traffic near the 8 mile marker in Crittenden County. The road was blocked for a time Monday afternoon because of a crash that took out a utility pole.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash site was between Marion and Providence. Both lanes of KY 120 were blocked just west of the Deanwood Store near Cave Springs Road.
Utility crews and a wrecker were dispatched to the scene, and around 5:30 p.m. the cabinet said the crash site was cleared and all lanes were open to traffic.