CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says westbound Kentucky 128 has reopened between the 6 and 7 mile markers in Caldwell County after closing because of a semitrailer crash.
Announcing the blockage around 7 p.m., KYTC District 2 said the roadway was expected to remain closed for 12 hours, advising drivers to find alternate routes.
However, by about 10 p.m. Monday night, the cabinet said the roadway had reopened to traffic.
The semitrailer that crashed was hauling flower, the transportation cabinet said.