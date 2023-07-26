PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be closing a section of KY 1889 and Heater Store Road in Livingston County on Thursday, July 27, for paving.
According to KYTC, The closed section will span from the 1.5 mile marker to the 2 mile marker in the Guess Creek Area about halfway between Rednour Road and Coon Chapel Road.
The section will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. KYTC will not provide a marked detour, but local residents may self detour at each end of KY 1889.
Traffic will be unable to pass through the intersection but crews will work quickly to provide access for emergency vehicles as needed.