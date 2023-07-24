PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says Kentucky 1943 is closed at Skinframe Creek Bridge at the 3.1 mile marker in Lyon County because of flooding.
The cabinet notes that KY 1943 is also closed at the 2 mile marker for construction of a new bridge over Cobb Creek. But, people who live in the area between the 2 and 3.1 mile markers can access the area by taking KY 373.
Earlier Monday, crews responded to reports of flooding over roadways in the Paducah area because of Monday's thunderstorms. A road in Livingston County was also blocked by a large tree that fell. Those closures have all been cleared, the cabinet announced shortly before 5 p.m.
Livingston County
- KY 453/Dover Road was blocked by a large downed tree near the 7 mile marker between Vogene’s/Mitchells Store and Interstate 24.
McCracken County
- U.S. 60/South 21st Street was closed near the intersection with KY 994/Old Mayfield Road. Signs were posted.
- U.S. 45/Kentucky Avenue had water over road signs posted at several locations between Baptist Health Paducah and downtown Paducah.
- U.S. 45/Jackson Street was closed at the railroad viaduct between Joe Clifton Drive and Lone Oak Road. Signs were posted.