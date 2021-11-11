BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 286/Wickliffe Road is restricted to one lane because of a semitrailer crash near the 10 mile marker in Ballard County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says the semitrailer overturned near the Stahl Road intersection, about a mile west of the Gage community and about 4 miles west of the Ballard County/McCracken County line.
At first, the roadway was completely closed at the crash site, but the cabinet says crews have since decided to restrict traffic to one lane while they continue working to recover the vehicle.
The lane restriction is expected to remain in place until 2 a.m. KYTC District 1 says.
The cabinet says drivers should consider detouring to avoid delays at the crash site. A cabinet spokesman says drivers traveling between Paducah and Wickliffe can self-detour via U.S. 60, or via U.S. 62 and KY 121 through Cunningham.