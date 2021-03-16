KY 3468 closure

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A section of a state road in Trigg County is closed because of a sinkhole. 

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says Kentucky 3468 is closed near the 1.4 mile marker because of the sinkhole. This road is the Old U.S. 68 Frontage Road east of Cadiz. The closure is along the frontage road between Maple Road and Dogwood Drive, the cabinet says. 

The closure is expected to remain in place until KYTC engineers develop a plan to repair the roadway. 

There is no marked detour, but KYTC District 1 says drivers can access U.S. 68 on either side of the closure. 

