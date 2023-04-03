GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A section of Kentucky 534 is closed in Graves County because of a damaged cross drain, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The closure is at mile marker 2.7 of KY 534, a little more than 2 miles south of the KY 348/Symsonia Highway intersection between the eastern and western sections of Dooms Chapel Road, KYTC says.
KYTC says its engineers believe recent flash flooding may be to blame for the cross drain damage.
A new drainage pipe has been be delivered to replace the damaged one, so KYTC sys the road closure will remain in place until further notice.
There isn't a marked detour for the closure, but KYTC says it will try to give timely updates when the replacement drain is delivered and ready to be installed.