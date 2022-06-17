GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A section of Kentucky 80 near Fancy Farm has been reopened after closing down on June 1.
The road was closed at mile point 2.8 to allow a culvert to be replaced. The contractor completed work about a week ahead of schedule, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says, but there is more to be done before the roadwork will be complete.
Base courses of asphalt were placed over the new culvert Friday, allowing for the roadway to be reopened. The excavation will need to settle for several months before the final surface is applied. In the meantime, drivers are urged to remain cautious in the area while more work is done over the next few days.
The roadwork is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Project, an ongoing project to improve road conditions along KY 80.