GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has reopened a section of Kentucky 945/Meridian Road in Graves County after being closed since May 15.
The section was closed at mile marker 1.3 to allow a culvert to be replaced between Gilbert Road and Hickory Road.
Since then, KY 945 has reopened with traffic running on a temporary surface.
Drivers are being asked to use appropriate caution when driving on the newly opened section since it has a temporary service.
The temporary service is to allow the excavation to settle before a permanent asphalt cap is placed on the new culvert. This will be done at a later date.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.