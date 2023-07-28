PADUCAH, KY — A section of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road, connected to Division Street and U.S. 60/Irvin Cobb Drive, in Paducah, has reopened with normal traffic flow after being closed to reconstruct a new curb, gutter, and pavement.
The work fixed issues like drainage and pavement issues that KYTC District 1 says have plagued this section of roadway for many years.
This section of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road has several intersections including Alabama Street, Quarles Avenue, South 25th Street, and Chester Hack Drive.
While the roadway has reopened, drivers are instructed to use caution and be alert for lane restrictions over the next few weeks.
The temporary lane restriction will allow for landscaping and to finish work along the curb line.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.