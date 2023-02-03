MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area of McCracken County will be closed for a time Tuesday as part of preparations for an upcoming improvement project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says North Friendship Road will be closed between Canon Drive and Seneca Lane so Paducah Power System personnel can move power poles in preparation for the North Friendship Road reconstruction project set to ramp up in the spring. A Paducah Power crew will use a crane to pull up and reset multiple 90-foot utility poles.
That section of the road is scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m. until about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. However, KYTC District 1 says some of the work may have to continue on Wednesday.
KYTC District 1 says there will be no marked detour, but drivers can self-detour via Lone Oak Road, the I-24 exit 7 connector road/Jack Paxton Boulevard and U.S. 62.
While the closure is in place, people who own property in the affected area will still have access, the cabinet says. The Kimberly Drive intersection will be included in the closure, and the cabinet says people who live on Kimberly Drive will be able to get to their homes by taking Brookhill Lane and Canon Drive.
KYTC District 1 says it and Paducah Power will try to provide timely updates if the utility work is finished earlier than expected.