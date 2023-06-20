GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A semitrailer has crashed along a section of the Purchase Parkway in Graves County, Kentucky, that is down to one lane because of a work zone. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the vehicle is in the median.
The semitrailer, which crashed at mile point 13.6 northbound, is not blocking traffic as of about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. But KYTC District one says northbound traffic will be halted for about an hour when a tow truck arrives to recover the semitrailer. Southbound traffic is not affected.
The crash site is near the Wingo Kentucky 339 exit 14 interchange. KYTC says the semitrailer is expected to be removed from the area by about 11 p.m.
KYTC advises northbound drivers to use Purchase Parkway exit 2 at Fulton to reach US 45 North, and head northbound to Mayfield.