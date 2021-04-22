MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Old Mayfield Road is closed between Bronson Avenue and Faber Street in McCracken County because of an overturned semitrailer, the sheriff's office says. Additionally, Elmdale Road will be rerouted down Faber Street to access Mayfield Road.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash is blocking Old Mayfield Road at the Elmdale Road intersection at the south edge of Paducah. This is at mile point 7.731 about a mile north of the I-24 overpass.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice to avoid traffic issues. As of about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office says Old Mayfield Road is expected to remain closed in that location for at least two or three hours.
Responders at the scene tell Local 6 the waste oil tanker was following incorrect GPS directions to a railway fueling area, and the tanker rolled over in a short corner turn.
No oil was spilled, and no one was injured.
Crews are on scene to upright the tanker and haul it away.