MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of Old Mayfield Road in McCracken County is closed until further notice because of structural issue making a bridge along that roadway unsafe, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The road is closed at the Bottom Ditch Bridge at mile point 2.531 because an inspection performed Tuesday found that the bridge's support beams have deteriorated to the point that makes the bridge unsafe. The cabinet says that deterioration was caused by overweight trucks crossing the bridge after a 10-ton load limit was put in place in June of last year.
KYTC says engineers will examine the bridge again to determine whether the damage can be repaired.
The bridge is just south of the Lebanon Church Road intersection. KYTC says there will be no marked detour, but drivers can self-detour by taking Hardmoney Road, Houser Road and Lebanon Church Road.