PADUCAH — Starting next week, a segment of the Paducah Greenway Trail will be closed to the public for about two months.
The city says the closure — which will be from trail mile markers 2.7 and 2.9 behind the Smoke Shop at 2300 North 8th Street — will allow crews to work on a floodwall pump station project.
The closure will begin Monday, May 17.
During the two-month closure, the city says crews will install discharge pipes associated with the construction of a new floodwall pump station. It's part of the Paducah Floodwall Rehabilitation Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The city says anyone with questions about the floodwall pump station project can call the Padcuach Engineering Department at 270-444-8511.