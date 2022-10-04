PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will be closed starting Oct. 12 for a project related to the rehabilitation of the city's floodwall. The closure is expected to remain in effect for about two months.
The section of the trail set to close is at Noble Park on the concrete trail section between the accessible ramp near the skate park and Cairo Road.
During the closure, the city says crews with Huffman Construction will replace discharge pipes associated with Floodwall Pump Station 1, which is in Anna Baumer Field.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Paducah Mayor George Bray said the floodwall project is important for public safety.
“The rehabilitation of Paducah’s floodwall is a critical public safety project in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," the statement reads. "To protect City and County properties, the floodwall needs to function in an operationally dependable state. As someone who enjoys the Greenway Trail and cycling, I understand how this closure will be frustrating. Rest assured, I will be checking on this project frequently. I ask that all of us be patient as we rehabilitate the components of our floodwall which was constructed from 1939 to 1949. We want this critical piece of infrastructure to continue to protect us from the Ohio River.”
The city says the pipe replacement project is part of a larger project to rehabilitate the floodwall costing $36 million. Of that total cost, the city says 65% is covered by federal funding.