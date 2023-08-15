GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff's Department have reported a blockage in the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway near the 17 mile marker between Fulton and Mayfield.
The driver of the truck, 55 year old, Michael Stiles, told deputies he heard a pop and lost control of the steering. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, the semi then hit a guard rail while travelling over a bridge. It traveled the length of the guard rail and went off into a ditch.
Stiles suffered a head injury and was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where his injuries were labeled as non-life threatening.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates the lanes will remain closed for about 5 hours until around 12 p.m.
Due to the KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 interchange closure, traffic is being detoured off at the KY 307 Fulton Exit 2 Interchange to take U.S. 45 North to the I-69/KY 80 Exit 21 Interchange near the southwest edge of Mayfield.
Drivers should use caution near this detour since it will cause increased traffic on U.S 45 in southwestern Graves County.