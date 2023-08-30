LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — River Road in Livingston County, Kentucky, is blocked by an overturned truck near the 12 mile marker. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the truck was hauling asphalt that will have to be cleaned up before the road can reopen.
River Road is also known as Kentucky 137. KYTC said the crash site is between Pisgah Road and the Lola Road intersection at Berry's Ferry Landing.
As of about 7:20 p.m., KYTC said the road is expected to remain blocked until about 9 p.m. Wednesday.