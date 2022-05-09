TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A section of Rocky Ridge Road in Trigg County is closed Monday because of a sinkhole. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road is expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon.
The road, which is also Kentucky 276, is closed around the 11.5 mile marker. KYTC District 1 says the road is closed between the Interstate 24 overpass and East Adams Mill Road.
KYTC District 1 says a crew has begun digging out the sinkhole so repairs can be made. They'll build a concrete barrier in the bottom of the sinkhole, then backfill it with rock. The repair work is expected to take three to four days to complete because of the amount of time needed for the concrete to cure.
While the road is close, there won't be a marked detour. But, the cabinet says non-commercial vehicles can self-detour using U.S. 68, KY 1507/Barefield Road and KY 958/Montgomery Church Road. KYTC District 1 advises commercial vehicle drivers to find a detour appropriate for their load weight.