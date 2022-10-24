FULTON COUNTY, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked between Fulton, Kentucky, and Clinton, Kentucky, as crews respond to a garage fire that has spread to a field and nearby tree line, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says the fire broke out near the Fulton County line with Hickman County.
Firefighters with Fulton, Fulton County, Hickman County, and Water Valley are at the scene.
The road is closed in the Crutchfield area between Kentucky 924 and Kentucky 1529.
KYTC says it has personnel helping efforts to establish a detour route. As of about 8:45 p.m., officials believe the road will remain closed for three hours.