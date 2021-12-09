SALEM, KY — U.S. 60 is blocked near the 27.5 mile marker in Livingston County as crews respond to a structure fire in downtown Salem, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet says U.S. 60 is between Kentucky 723 and Kentucky 133.
The roadway is expected to remain blocked for about four hours, KYTC says.
Noncommercial vehicles can self-detour by using side streets. But KYTC warns that there is no practical detour for semitrailers other than along KY 723 to KY 297 through the Sheridan community in Crittenden County.
The map below shows the general area of U.S. 60 between KY 723 and KY 133.