CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — U.S. 62 is closed due to floodwaters between mile markers 4 and 5 at West Fork Creek Bottoms in Carlisle County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says the closure, which is just west of the Kentucky 121 four-way stop intersection, was put in place at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
The cabinet says it's not known how long the road will be closed at this location, and there is no marked detour. However, drivers can self-detour via KY 1905, KY 1371 and KY 408.
Other roads affected by flooding in KYTC District 1 include:
Crittenden County
KY 855 is closed at the 5 mile marker north of Frances between KY 70 and U.S. 60. Signs are posted.
KY 902 is closed at the 5 mile marker in the Dry Fork Creek area near the Crittenden County, Caldwell County line between Dycusburg and Fredonia. Signs are posted.
Lyon County
KY 1943 is closed at the 3.4 mile marker at the Skinframe Creek Bridge. Signs are posted.
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 2 to 3 mile marker just west of KY 450/Oaks Road.
Marshall County
KY 1949/Wadesboro is closed at the 7.3 mile marker at Smith Creek Bridge near the I-69 tunnel.
KYTC District 2 says these roads are also affected by water over the road:
Ohio County
KY 919 is open with high water at mile markers 3 to 4.
US 62: mile markers 8 to 9 and 16 to 17.
KY 69: mile markers 14 to 16,
KY 2670: mile markers 0 to 1.
Daviess County
KY 298: mile markers 2 to 3.
KY 762 is closed from mile markers 0 to 1.
KY 762 is open with high water at mile points 4.4 and 2.3.
KY 140 is open with high water at mile marker 1 to 2.
KY 2127 0 is closed at mile marker 1.
Caldwell County
KY 91 is closed from KY 139/KY 70 between Princeton and Fredonia.
High water signs are posted on KY 91 at mile marker 7.1.
KY 293 has high water signs posted at mile marker 1.8.
Webster County
Road closed due to high water.
KY 132 is closed from mile points 12.3 to 12.9.
KY 138 is closed from mile points 10.4 to 10.7.
KY 270 is closed from mile points 6.8 to 8.3.
Roads that are open but have high water signs placed include U.S. 41A from mile marker 2 to 3, KY 120 from mile marker 7 to 7.5, KY 874 from mile marker 0 to 2 and KY 120 from mile marker 10 to 11.
Hopkins County
U.S 41A: mile markers 7 to 8 and 11 to 12.
KY 254: mile marker 1 to 3.
KY 281: mile marker 1 to 3.
KY 2281: mile markers 0 to 1.
U.S 62: mile markers 1 to 2.
I-69: at the 125 mile marker.
U.S 62: at mile marker 1.5 and the 109 intersection.
KY 70: mile markers 11 to 13 and 9 and 10.
Hancock County
KY 2181: mile marker 4 to 5.