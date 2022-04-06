CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A section of U.S. 62 us closed in Carlisle County because of flooding, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says U.S. 62 is closed from the 4 mile marker to the 5 mile marker in West Fork Creek Bottoms, just west of the intersection with Kentucky 121.
Signs have been posted to alert drivers about the closure, and KYTC District 1 says it has personnel monitoring the site.
After thunderstorms moved through the region Wednesday, KYTC District 1 is asking drivers who encounter flooded roads that have not yet been reported to take note of the specific location and report it to your local non-emergency dispatch center. The cabinet asks drivers to include specific information, such as the mile marker, any crossroads, home addresses or other landmarks when reporting flooded roads.