MURRAY, KY — A section of U.S. 641-Business/North Fourth Street in downtown Murray near Murray Electric headquarters will close starting Monday, Feb. 20.
U.S. 641-Business/North Fourth Street will be closed near the Olive Street intersection to allow a concrete cap to be placed on a culvert. Pavement at the site has deteroriated to a point where metal plates have been placed over the culvert.
The section will be closed to through traffic between KY 94/Main Street and Chestnut Street starting at 9 a.m. The closure is expected to last until late Wednesday afternoon.
There will be no marked detour. Motorists can self-detour via KY 94/Main Street, U.S. 641/North 12th Street or U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street.