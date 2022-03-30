MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A section U.S. 68 is blocked by a downed power pole and power lines in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The roadway is blocked at the Mt. Moriah Road intersection near the 3.3 mile marker, KYTC District 1 says. That's in the Sharp area of Marshall County.
Utility crews and emergency responders are on site, working to repair the damage and clear the roadway.
A detour has not been established, buy KYTC District 1 says drivers can self-detour using U.S. 62 and KY 95.