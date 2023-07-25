MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Starting Wednesday, a section of Woodville Road in western McCracken County will be closed for more than a month so crews can work on two bridges in the area, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says Woodville Road, which is also Kentucky 724, will be closed from mile point 1.03 to mile point 1.52 for about 40 days for bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on two bridges that cross Massac Creek.
The area affected by the closure is where KY 724 and KY 725 overlap between Bradford Road and Steel Road east of the Heath community in McCracken County, the cabinet says.
KYTC says a marked detour will be in place.
The $370,465 bridge maintenance project has a target completion date of Sept. 8. KYTC says Harper Construction is the prime contractor on the project.