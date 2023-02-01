...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
Any water that remains on area roadways will quickly re-freeze by
or around sunset as heating from the sun quickly diminishes. This
will result in more widespread black ice formation across the
area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will
likely remain sleet and ice covered.
Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling
this evening through Thursday morning. Remember, if the road
looks wet at night, there is a good chance that it may be black
ice with temperatures well below freezing.