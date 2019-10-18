WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- There will be security changes at the Williamson County Courthouse starting next month.
Starting November 1, 2019, the following changes will be put into place:
- Cellphones and electronic devices will not be allowed in the Williamson County Courthouse. (Electronic Devices will be defined as any device capable of sending or receiving information through a cellular or wifi system.)
- Recording Devices will not be allowed in the Williamson County Courthouse.
- Purses and Backpacks will not be allowed in the Williamson County Courthouse.
Employees of the Williamson County Courthouse, Licensed Attorneys who are conducting business in the Williamson County Courthouse, and members of the media conducting business will be exempt from these changes.