LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A gas station security guard who shot a man during a confrontation over a beer has been charged with murder, according to an arrest report.
Tavon Parrish, 31, was working security at a Thornton’s in downtown Louisville when the shooting happened Sunday night, news outlets reported.
Parrish, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, told police that he confronted the man about allegedly stealing a beer. The two argued, and Parrish said he shot the man because he believed the man wanted to fight him, news outlets reported, citing the arrest record.
The man died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Parrish was charged after police spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage, the arrest report said.
It wasn’t clear whether Parrish has an attorney.