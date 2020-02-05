Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says rules were broken when gun-rights activists rallied in Frankfort last week. Beshear says the activists, who brought weapons into the Capitol, were allowed to open carry their guns — but only under certain conditions.
A rally was held Friday outside the Capitol in support of the Second Amendment. The demonstration came as an increasing number of cities and counties in Kentucky have adopted resolutions in support of the Second Amendment, Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reported Friday.
The Courier Journal in Louisville reports that photos and videos of security letting people with rifles walk around metal detectors — not through them — have gone viral online.
It is legal to open carry in Frankfort, but in the Capitol rifles need to be shouldered and handguns need to stay holstered, Beshear told reporters. The newspaper reports that Beshear said Capitol security did not properly enforce those rules, as well as rules prohibiting people from wearing masks in the building.
The Courier Journal reports Beshear said those Capitol security policies are the same policies that were in place when his predecessor, former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
Beshear said it's important to note that the protest was peaceful, and no safety concerns arose despite the security lapses. "While we need to do a better job of enforcing the specific policy that we have, people came and were able to demonstrate their First Amendment rights and then went home at the end of the day," Beshear said, according to the Courier Journal.