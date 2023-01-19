MURRAY, KY — The Murray Independent Board of Education announced Thursday they have chosen someone to fill the vacancy left by Gayle Rogers, who resigned from her position on Dec. 15.
According to a release from the district, Adam Seiber will fill the role beginning on February 9.
In a statement included in the release, Seiber says he's honored to have the opportunity to serve the students of Murray Independent Schools. He says he looks forward to working with the other members to plan for the future and "continue the longstanding Tradition, Pride, and Excellence of this school district."
Seiber is no stranger to Murray, reportedly graduating from Calloway County High School in 1996 and getting his bachelor's degree in business and finance from Murray State University in 2000.
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons says he is looking forward to having Seiber on the team, saying, “Mr. Seiber will be an outstanding addition to this board team and have confidence that he will contribute in making sound, student-centered decisions.”
According to the release, Seiber is currently the Managing Director of a specialty finance and investment company called Racing Tiger Capital.
He lives in Murray with his wife, Colleen, and their three children, the release explains.