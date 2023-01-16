SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The Sunday after a tornado devastated much of the historic city of Selma, church congregations raised up prayers of gratitude for lives spared and prayers of comfort for lives lost elsewhere across the South.
"I thank God that He even has grace and mercy in the middle of the storm, that we get to see as goodness as we just sung about, even in the middle of that storm," said Pastor David Nichols with Crosspoint Christian Church.
At Crosspoint Christian Church, teachers at the daycare were honored for getting 70 children to the building's bathrooms before the tornado hit.
"Those teachers and the church secretary shielded those babies with their bodies from the debris, because the ceiling did come down in that room," said teacher Sheila Stockman.
The storm ripped away the roof and collapsed much of the building, but none of the teachers and children who huddled inside were harmed.
At Blue Jean Selma Church, church members shared stories of close calls, gratitude and hope. "Have y'all seen Mel's building? It's like toast. It's destroyed. Mel was in it. And I told him this morning, I said God saved him. He's not done," said Pastor Bob Armstrong.
At Historic Brown Chapel AME, the church from which Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led the 1965 voting rights march, congregation members handed out food and supplies.
"It is difficult to wrap your mind around how all of this this city could sustain the damage of this type, of this level, and that just a few miles from us here, there are persons, there are communities that did lose their lives," said Historic Brown Chapel AME Rev. Leodis Strong. "We're going to get through this thing. We're going to — we'll be all right. And the outcome might be that it might cause us to see that we need, really need each other even more."