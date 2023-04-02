A semi carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline leaned over onto soft ground on 201 Ashland Road this afternoon around 5 p.m.
McCracken Emergency Management, McCracken County Rescue and Reidland Farley Fire District arrived on the scene and confirmed that the truck was the only part that was off to the side on soft ground.
Neal Krinard, deputy director of Emergency Management, says the semi could tip if it is not set back up carefully. As of now, the tank of gasoline remains intact and upright.
The roadway is currently blocked. Wreckers and E3 Environmental have been called to the scene of the accident to assist with the situation.
The driver was not injured.
Currently, officials say it will likely take 45 minutes to an hour to be fixed.