TRIGG COUNTY, KY– A semi truck is blocking Interstate 24 westbound near the 59 mile marker in Trigg County.
According to the KYTC, the truck driver had a blowout that caused him to hit the centerline barrier wall in the Trigg County workzone that runs from the 65 to 55 mile marker.
A tow truck is en route at this time.
The road is expected to be open by 8:30 a.m. this morning.
There is an alternate route for I-24 Westbound traffic by taking the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange and heading west on U.S. 68. Follow the I-24 detour signs to KY 139 North to return to I-24 at Exit 56.