GRAVES COUNTY, KY — All lanes of Interstate 69 are blocked by a crashed semitrailer near the 29 mile marker in Graves County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet says the crash site is between Mayfield and Benton.
Northbound traffic is being detoured off of the interstate at Kentucky 131 exit 27 to follow KY 58 East to the U.S. 641-spur at Benton to return to I-69.
Southbound traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 641-spur at Benton to follow KY 58 West to return to I-69 southbound via KY 131 exit 27.