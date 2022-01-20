Marshall County 911 Dispatch is reporting the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 are blocked near the 46 mile marker due to a SEMI that crashed into the median Thursday morning.
According to the KYTC, there are indications there is frozen food on the SEMI that will need to be offloaded before it can be removed.
The interstate is expected to reopen at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers travelling southbound on I-69 should take the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 ramp to U.S. 68 East, then follow U.S. 641 South to Benton to return to I-69 at the KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange.
Drivers who regularly travel on U.S. 641 between Draffenville and Benton should be alert for increased traffic.