LYON COUNTY, KY — The Interstate 69 southbound exit 69 ramp onto Interstate 24 eastbound just south of Eddyville is blocked by a crashed semitrailer, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says the semitrailer was involved in a rollover wreck and has to be recovered from the exit ramp.
To recover the vehicle, the I-24 eastbound ramp to I-69 northbound will have to be closed as well, the cabinet says.
The roadway is expected to remain blocked until about 12:30 a.m., KYTC District 1 says.
KYTC workers are placing message boards to help traffic detour away from the crash site.
Drivers on I-24 eastbound who want to get to I-69 northbound must take the Eddyville-Kuttawa U.S. 62 interchange to follow U.S. 62 east through Eddyville to reach I-69 at exit 72, KYTC District 1 says.
The other two ramps connecting I-24 and I-69 at the interchange are open, and officials say they're expected to remain open.