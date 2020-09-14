McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a SEMI crash is blocking U.S. 60 near the McCracken-Ballard County line between KY 1367/Apperson Road and KY 995/Rice Springs Road.
The crash also took out some power lines, cutting power to some of the area near the crash around the west edge of Kevil. KYTC says utility crews are on site.
The truck went off the road just before 3 a.m. and is hauling foodstuffs that will have to be offloaded before it can be removed. Both lanes of U.S. 60 are blocked and will be for the next 4 hours. This puts the estimated clearance time around 8:30 a.m., according to KYTC.
Traffic between Paducah and Wickliffe should detour via U.S. 62, KY 286, and KY 121.