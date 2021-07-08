PADUCAH — One lane of Interstate 24 westbound near mile marker 23 is back open to traffic after a crash involving a semitrailer shut down both lanes for a time Thursday afternoon.
The crash is between the Calvert City and Paducah U.S. 68 exits.
Emergency response crews, including an Air Evac helicopter, responded to the scene. Efforts are ongoing to clear the wreck, which includes removing the semi that overturned. Drivers can expect delays as crews are still working to recover the semitrailer.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is currently experiencing a statewide computer outage, and has not yet released information about the crash.