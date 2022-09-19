LYON COUNTY, KY — A semi crash in the median of I-24 is restricting eastbound traffic to one lane near the 46-mile marker in Lyon County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all eastbound traffic is moved to the right-hand lane at the crash site so emergency response crews can access the median.
The truck is hauling flooring that will have to be off-loaded by hand before the truck can be removed and the eastbound lanes will likely be closed during this time. The roadway is expected to be restricted until around 7:30 a.m.
KYTC says the crash site is immediately east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 46 Interchange.
There is no impact on westbound traffic at this crash site, at this time.