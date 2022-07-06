BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 286 is restricted to one lane at the 2 mile marker in Ballard County after a semitrailer crashed Wednesday afternoon. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road is expected to remain partially blocked until about 7 p.m.
KYTC District 1 says the trailer the truck was hauling broke in two, and its cargo of paper towels and napkins spilled out onto the roadway. The cabinet says the rest of the cargo is being removed from the scene by hand.
Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. KYTC District 1 says the road will have to be closed after the trailer is emptied so the semitrailer can be removed from the roadway.
The crash site is 2 miles east of Wickliffe.