PADUCAH — The Kentucky Department of Transportation reports that a semi-truck crashed on Interstate 69 between Benton and Mayfield and scattered timber in the road.
The southbound lane of I-69 near the 37 mile-marker has been reduced to one lane while crews clean the area. The expected duration of the lane closure is about two hours.
The closure is close to the Vanzora Road Overpass between the U.S. 641-Spur Benton Interchange and the Marshall-Graves County Line.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges drivers to use caution and be alert for emergency personnel in this area until the lane is cleared.