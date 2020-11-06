HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The scene of an overturned semitrailer that was blocking the KY 123/KY 58 intersection at the west edge of Clinton, Kentucky, has been cleared.
The crash in Hickman County was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the semitrailer was hauling soybeans, which spilled across the roadway. Diesel spilled as well. Efforts to vacuum up the spilled soybeans continued into the afternoon, and crews addressed the diesel spill as well, the cabinet said.
As of about 4:45 p.m. Friday, the cabinet said the crash site has been cleared, and all lanes are open to traffic.