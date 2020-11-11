LYON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a SEMI rollover crash is blocking a section of KY 93 near the 5.3 mile marker in Lyon County.
The SEMI is blocking both lanes of KY 93 near the Wynn Road intersection between KY 903 and KY 730.
KYTC says the SEMI was carrying a load of frozen chicken and will likely have to be offloaded before the truck can be removed.
KYTC says the blockage could last four hours and drivers can self-detour on KY 903 and KY 730, however there is no detour for this site that is suitable for SEMI trucks.