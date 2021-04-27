LYON COUNTY —
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the truck is off the right-of-away, so emergency crews were able to start the work along the shoulder at this time. However, now all eastbound traffic will need to move to the left-hand, or passing, lane so crews can recover the truck, which is behind some guardrail.
The eastbound lanes are expected to stay restricted for about four hours, or until around 12:30 p.m.
Drivers heading eastbound should be prepared for slowing and merging traffic as they get closer to the 49 mile marker.
KYTC asks you to use caution near emergency responders along the roadway.
This crash has no impacts on the westbound traffic.