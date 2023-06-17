GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A semi driver has been killed after an accident in Graves County Saturday morning, according to a news release by the Graves County Sheriff’s Department.
Sergeant Richard Edwards responded to the area of KY 97 and Burnetts Chapel Road in Sedalia for a semi accident around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.
The semi and trailer were fully engulfed in flames when Sergeant Edwards arrived on scene. The driver was still inside.
Sergeant Edwards and other witnesses tried to help, but the flames were too intense. Sedalia Fire was able to put out the blaze, but the driver was unable to be saved, the release says.
The driver was later identified as 62-year-old Mark Smith of Benton, Kentucky.
The release says the semi was going North on KY 97 when the trailer dropped off the roadway while going around a left curve. Smith then lost control of the semi. The investigation also concluded that the semi hit a utility pole, then a concrete culvert, and overturned. The semi caught fire and then at some point, the cab exploded.
The Coroner’s Office came to investigate and the family was notified of Smith’s death.
The road was closed earlier Saturday, but has since reopened, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Department.